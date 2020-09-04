Daviess, Linn and Livingston counties continue to see increases in COVID-19 cases

The Daviess County Health Department reports a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this week, bringing the total to 37. Two cases have recovered this week, and the total number of recovered cases is 18. Nineteen Daviess County cases are active.

The Linn County Health Department announces 91 total cases of COVID-19, which is up two from Wednesday, September 2nd. Fifteen of the cases are active. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Linn County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received another six notifications of positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, September 3rd, bringing the total to 93.

Three of those were connected to the outbreak at the Turning Point Church of Chillicothe. Eighteen of the total cases are active. It is noted that all but one of the cases in the last two weeks have been symptomatic.

The health center notified reported close contacts of positive cases at Turning Point. Congregation members are encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms for the next 14 days and isolate themselves if symptoms develop.

Anyone who has concerns of close contact and has not been notified can call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506.

