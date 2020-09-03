Janitor at Breckenridge School District accused of providing vape pen to 12-year-old boy

A Breckenridge R-2 School janitor accused of providing a vape pen to a 12-year-old boy has been charged in Caldwell County.

Twenty-four-year-old Wesley Adams of Breckenridge faces misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child—second degree and an infraction of selling, providing, or distributing tobacco or alternative nicotine or vapor products to any person under 18 years of age—third or subsequent offense. An initial court appearance is scheduled for October 1st.

A probable cause statement from Sergeant Tony Kirkendoll of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says a student provided with the vape pen claimed to have used it a couple of times. Kirkendoll also notes there have been past investigations regarding Adams providing alcohol to minors. Adams is also said to assist coaching of school activities.

