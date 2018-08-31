Rex Ross named as new Trenton Police Chief

The City of Trenton has announced the hiring of a new chief for the Trenton Police Department.

Lieutenant Rex Ross assumed the position immediately, having more than 29 years of law enforcement experience and has served as the Trenton assistant police chief for 16 years.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the council voted six to two Monday in favor of hiring Ross as police chief and voted five to three Friday in favor of approving his annual salary of $53,135.

Lou Fisher and Larry Crawford voted no regarding Ross’s hiring in the new position. Fisher, Crawford, and Dave Mlika voted no regarding the salary. Urton says five candidates applied for the police chief position and two were interviewed.