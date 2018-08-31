Route 36 ramp resurfacing through Cameron to enter second phase on Tuesday, September 4th

A much-needed resurfacing project through Cameron has been underway since late July. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corporation to complete the U.S. Route 36 resurfacing project. The first stage of the project stretching from Grindstone Creek to just past the U.S. Route 69 ramps is nearing completion.

The second stage will begin Tuesday, September 4 where the first stage ended and continue east to just past the county line. The work will be conducted as nighttime operations from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will require the closure of the I-35 ramps. Each ramp will be closed multiple nights to complete milling and resurfacing. This portion of the work is scheduled to be completed by Sunday morning September 9.

During the project, traffic control and message boards will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned ramp closures. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.