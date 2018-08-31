MoDOT planned road work for the week of September 3, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of September 3 – 9 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT will halt temporary lanes closures throughout the state to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Labor Day holiday. Most temporary lane closures will stop at noon on Friday, Aug. 31 and resume Tuesday morning, Sept. 4. Some long-term closures, ramp closures, and head-to-head traffic may remain in place.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Route D – Resurfacing project from Route 46 to U.S. Route 169, Sept. 4 – 8

Route Z – Culvert replacement at County Road 296, Sept. 5. Motorists will not have access to or from County Road 296 from Route Z

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Concrete replacement at Route C, Sept. 4 – 5. Motorists will not be able to access the turn lane from U.S. Route 59 to Route C.

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 111, Sept. 4 – 8

U.S. Route 59 – Concrete replacement at the Iowa state line, Sept. 6

Buchanan County

Route M – CLOSED for pothole patching from Nichols Road to 66 th Road, Sept. 4 – 5, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the 33rd Street bridge overpass, Sept. 4 – 6

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Pedestrian crossing improvement project at U.S. Route 36, Sept. 4 – 9

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work from just east of the DeKalb County line to just east of U.S. Route 69 (DeKalb County), Sept. 4 – 8

Clinton County

Route PP – CLOSED for shoulder work from SE Watkins Road to SE Troxler Road, Sept. 3 – 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-35 – Pavement repair southbound from mile marker 50 south of Cameron to mile marker 48 near Route 121, Sept 4 – 7. This will include overnight lane closures.

Route C – Object marker installation from Route 116 to Route CC, Sept. 4 – 8

Chariton County

Route 129 – Pavement repair from Route P to Route W, Sept. 4 – 7

Daviess County

Route 13 – Bridge maintenance at the Honey Creek Bridge, Sept. 4 – 8

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to Route 6, Sept. 4 – 8. This includes a 10-foot width restriction. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work just east of U.S. Route 69 to just east of the Caldwell County line during daylight hours. Nighttime paving will begin from Route 69 to the Caldwell County Line from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. This will include nighttime closures of the I-35 ramps as needed, Sept. 4 – 9.

Gentry County

Route A – Milling and pothole patching, Sept. 4 – 7

Grundy County

Route C – Pothole patching, Sept. 4 – 5

Harrison County

Route U – Pothole patching from Route 246 to the Iowa state line, Sept. 6 – 7

Holt County

Route P – CLOSED for a chip seal from Route 118 to U.S. Route 159, Sept. 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – Chip seal from the city limits of Mound City to U.S. Route 159, Sept. 5

Route F – CLOSED for a chip seal from U.S. Route 159 to Route E, Sept. 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at Higgins Ditch west of Laclede, Aug. 3 – 7. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route M – Pothole patching, Sept. 4 – 7

Nodaway County

Route 246 – Pothole patching from Route H (Worth) to Route E, Sept. 4 – 5

Route A – Pothole patching, Sept. 4 – 7

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Worth County

Route 246 – Pothole patching from Route H to Route E (Nodaway County), Sept. 4 – 5