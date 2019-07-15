Resurfacing planned for Livingston County Highway 65 and Linn County Route M

Motorists can soon look forward to a smoother drive on U.S. Route 65 through Chillicothe and on Linn County Route M.

Missouri Petroleum, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will make repairs and complete micro-resurfacing on U.S. Route 65 from just north of County Road 228 to U.S. Route 36 and on Route M from just north of Brookfield to Route 11. Crews expect to begin work on both routes beginning Monday, July 22 and are scheduled to have all work completed in mid-August.

Work will take place during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. with crews working four days per week on both roadways. Some work may occur on the weekends, if necessary, to complete the project on time. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

Motorists are urged to use caution and obey all traffic control, including signs, flaggers and pilot cars. Delays are expected, so drivers may want to choose an alternate route during this project.