Road and bridge work scheduled in the MoDOT long-range plan in area counties

Besides the resurfacing of Highway 6 through most of Trenton next year, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s long-range plan also shows other roadwork can be expected in Grundy County. As reported earlier, bids are sought this fall for resurfacing 4th street to 65.

What’s called preventive maintenance treatment is listed for Highway 69 and Highway 6 between Interstate 35 in Daviess County and 4th street in Trenton. Bids are to be awarded for the 35 miles of pavement preservation. Another part of the project involves shoulder repairs between Interstate 35 and the west city limits of Trenton.

MoDOT’s statewide transportation improvement program lists Highway 65 bridge rehabilitation over Highway 6 in Trenton with bids to be awarded two years from now.

MoDOT is planning pavement preservation treatment in the year 2022 of Highway 6 from Highway 65 at Trenton to Highway 5 south of Milan and from Highway 5 north of Milan east to Highway 129 at Green City. These are two disconnected sections.

Pavement preservation treatment is listed for Highway 190 in Daviess and Livingston counties. It’s to be part of a bid awarded in the winter of 2020 involving secondary routes.

In Livingston County, bridge rehabilitation is planned over the Thompson River one mile east of Route Y. There’s a bridge rehab project on Highway 36 over Blackwell Creek one mile east of Chillicothe. And a rehab project is listed for the Grand River bridge on Highway 65 one third of a mile south of Chillicothe.

Three bridge projects are scheduled in Mercer County within three years. These are on Route Double B, over the branch of the Weldon Fork Creek three and a half miles west of Highway 65 near Mercer and on Route M, over Little Muddy Creek two and a half miles east of Highway 65, also near Mercer; and on Route D, over Sandy Creek, one and a half miles south of Highway 136 and near Mount Moriah.