You can vote in the highway patrol “America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking part in the American Association of State Troopers’ “2019 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest” and invites the public to vote for the MSHP’s cruiser.

The 2019 MSHP submission featured in the photo above the story is a marked, vibrant blue, MSHP Dodge Charger and marked MSHP Donzi patrol boat with Lake of the Ozarks in the background. The photo was taken at the Pa He Tsi ramp of Public Beach #1.

The contest runs from 3 p.m. July 15 through 3 p.m. July 30, with results being posted on July 31. Voting is possible through a link on the AAST Facebook page. When visitors to the AAST Facebook page click on the link, they are taken to a SurveyMonkey website. Voters may also access the SurveyMonkey website directly via THIS LINK. Scroll through the pictures, then use the dropdown menu to select Missouri. Only votes made through SurveyMonkey will be official and recorded.

“Likes” and comments are nice, but only votes for the Missouri State Highway Patrol photo via SurveyMonkey count for the Association of State Troopers’ contest. Visit AAST’s Facebook page.