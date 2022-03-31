Results from FFA Career Development Events held in the Northeast Missouri District

Local News March 31, 2022 KTTN News
Career Development Events
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Judging teams from schools in the eastern counties of the Green Hills Region have qualified for additional competition during the Missouri FFA Convention.

Students competed on Wednesday in Career Development Events at the Northeast Missouri District level.

All FFA teams have qualified for state.

Dairy cattle judging:

  • Brookfield placed 2nd
  • Milan placed 4th
  • Putnam County of Unionville 8th

Horse judging:

  • Green City placed 4th

Livestock judging:

  • Brookfield was 4th
  • Marceline was 8th
  • Linn County of Purdin finished 10th

Meats judging:

  • Meadville was 7th
  • Brookfield was 8th.
Post Views: 71
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.