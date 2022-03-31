Results from FFA Career Development Events held in the Northeast Missouri District

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Judging teams from schools in the eastern counties of the Green Hills Region have qualified for additional competition during the Missouri FFA Convention.

Students competed on Wednesday in Career Development Events at the Northeast Missouri District level.

All FFA teams have qualified for state.

Dairy cattle judging:

Brookfield placed 2 nd

Milan placed 4 th

Putnam C ounty of Unionville 8 th

Horse judging:

Green City placed 4 th

Livestock judging:

Brookfield was 4 th

Marceline was 8 th

Linn County of Purdin finished 10 th

Meats judging:

Meadville was 7 th

Brookfield was 8 th .

