Rachel Brothers hired as Executive Director of Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy+Health Center

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center announces the hiring of Rachael Brothers of Cainsville, Missouri as their Executive Director.

Life Options is a non-profit pregnancy help center that will be located in Trenton and serve the surrounding Green Hills communities. Life Options’ vision is to encourage life and strengthen families. Projected to open in the Spring of 2020, Life Options’ services will include free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, counseling, prenatal and parenting education classes, and community resources referrals.

A native Missourian, Rachael was born in Smithville, grew up in Gladstone, and lived her adult life in Shawnee, Kansas. Rachael experienced an unplanned pregnancy at the age of sixteen and because of this experience, Rachael has an intense yearning to share hope with others experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. Rachael brings twenty years of entrepreneurship and five years of pregnancy resource experience to her role as Executive Director. “There is no doubt that God has brought me to this ministry.”

Rachael is married to David Brothers, her husband of seven years. They have three sons, one daughter, two stepchildren, and grandchildren. After the graduation of their youngest son this past spring, they were able to move to Cainsville, Missouri to live on their farm fulltime. Rachael enjoys traveling, reading, volleyball, and spending time with family and friends. She has been active in her Shawnee church, leading community prayer groups and hosting in-home Bible studies. Her husband, David, is a land agent with Midwest Land Group and has been active in the Green Hills community for over six years. They both enjoy connecting with people and building relationships in their community and look forward to doing so in Cainsville and the surrounding communities that make up the Green Hills.