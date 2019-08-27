Trenton Police Department responds to call of knocked down utility pole

The Trenton Police Department reports a utility pole was knocked down at the intersection of 11th and Rural streets Friday.

Officer Jennifer Plummer’s report stated one witness said he heard a loud truck and a bang during the incident. Another witness called and said she had observed a Swift truck in the area at the time of the accident and believed the truck drug the electric lines down. The police, however, did not find a Swift truck in the area.

Kansas City Power and Light Company was contacted, and the utility pole was reset. The Trenton Police Department reports it does not know if power was turned off in the area during the repair.