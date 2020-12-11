Putnam County R-1 School District recognizes Cooper Stanley as Career and Technical Education Student of the Month

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County R-1 School District recognized Cooper Stanley as the Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for December 2020. Student winners are chosen by the vocational faculty based on a set of criteria that includes: attendance, grades, cooperation with fellow students and teachers, enthusiasm for subject(s), attitude both in the classroom and out, leadership qualities, and community involvement.

Cooper is the son of Shannon and Kelly Busker of Unionville and Bryce Stanley of Kansas City, MO. He is a Senior at Putnam County R-1 High school. Cooper has been an active member of FBLA for the last 3 years, he is a vital member of the Journalism Club, and was inducted into the National Honors Society in 2019. He has also been a member of the PCR1 baseball team since his Freshman year. Cooper is an active member of the First Christian Church in Unionville.

Kerry Schoonover, Business Instructor at Putnam County R-1 High School nominated Cooper for this award. According to Mrs. Schoonover, “Cooper has been a foundation to the FBLA program the last three years, as he has served as Treasurer, Secretary, and Vice-President. During that time, Cooper has taken several business and marketing classes offered through the vocational program here at PCHS. With any fundraiser, activity, or event he is there helping and donating his time for the betterment of FBLA with his relaxed personality, and diligence to do it correctly.”

The Putnam County R1 School District feels that recognizing students reinforce the importance of Career and Technical Education in our schools. Learning a skilled trade or craft enables many capable students to enter the workforce and establish successful careers. Vocational instruction also helps college-bound students succeed in various avenues of study.

