MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of December 14, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of December 14 – 20.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route DD – Culvert replacement between Park Avenue to Swenson Drive, Dec. 15 – 18

U.S. Route 169 – Permit work at Route E, Dec. 16

Atchison County

Route M – Pothole patching from the state line to Route C, Dec. 14

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Dec. 14 – 18

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Interstate 29 to Route M, Dec. 14 – 18

Route J – Drainage work at Route W, Dec. 14 – 18

Buchanan County

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing, Dec. 14 – 18

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July 2021.

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, Dec. 15

Route K – Drainage work 1 mile north of Route B, Dec. 15 – 16

U.S Route 69 – Shoulder work, Dec. 15 – 17

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, Dec. 16 – 18

Route 13 – Shoulder work from Route 6 to Route HH, Dec. 18

DeKalb County

Route 6 – Drainage work 1 mile east of Altamont, Dec. 14 – 16

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Sharp Road to Route N, Dec. 16 – 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Harrison County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Coal Creek through mid-January.

Route EE – Pothole patching from Route M to Route J, Dec. 14 – 18

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place. The contractor plans to have all work completed by Dec. 18.

Nodaway County

Route UU – Pothole patching, Dec. 15 – 16

Route D – Pothole patching, Dec. 17 – 18

Putnam County

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Olive Trail to Route 149, Dec. 14 – 16, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through early 2021. T

