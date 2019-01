Offices at the Putnam County Courthouse in Unionville will be closed for several days due to an electrical project.

The Putnam County Clerk’s Office reports all offices, including the courts, will be closed Thursday, January 17th through Monday, January 22nd while work is done on the project.

The public is asked to refrain from entering the courthouse for safety and so contractors can work without interruptions.

Normal business hours will resume next Tuesday, January 22nd.