House Speaker Elijah Haahr announced today the House Committee chairmanships and his selections for Republican membership on House committees for the 100th General Assembly.
“One of the greatest qualities of the Republican Caucus is the diverse experiences and talents this group of individuals brings to our legislative process,” said Speaker Haahr, R-Springfield. “We have worked hard to take full advantage of each member’s unique background and match them with committees that will bring their expertise forward to address the state’s most difficult challenges.”
Republican lawmakers appointed by the Speaker to committee chairs include farmers, military veterans, clergy members, former teachers, small business owners, and attorneys. Chairpersons come from all geographic regions of the state, including the state’s largest cities and rural Missouri.
Haahr continued, “The work done by the committees is one of the most integral parts to the policy-making process. It is in committee hearings where every Missourian has the opportunity to testify on bills before the General Assembly. These committees also hear directly from stakeholders of legislation, ask the tough questions to thoroughly examine all the complexities of legislation, and make recommendations to the full body on bills that should proceed through the process.”
There are 43 standing, special and subcommittees in the House of Representatives that specialize in specific areas of legislation. Per House rules adopted today, the Speaker appoints all majority members of regular standing committees and all members to special standing committees – which have the authority and duties of a regular standing committee.
Haahr added, “Under the leadership of the men and women chairs, I have full confidence that our committees will be very productive this year in crafting bold and innovative legislative proposals to build a better Missouri.”
(Photo Credit: The Missouri Times)
The Following House Committees with Chairs are as Follows:
The Committee on Administration and Accounts
Chair: Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer, R – Odessa
The Committee on Aging
Chair: Rep. Lynn Morris, R – Nixa
The Committee on Agriculture Policy
Chair: Rep. Don Rone, R – Portageville
The Committee on Budget
Chair: Rep. Cody Smith, R – Carthage
Subcommittee on Appropriations – Agriculture, Conservation, Natural Resources, and Economic Development
Chair: Rep. Hannah Kelly, R – Mountain Grove
Subcommittee on Appropriations – Education
Chair: Rep. Rusty Black, R – Chillicothe
Subcommittee on Appropriations-General Administration
Chair: Curtis Trent, R – Springfield
Subcommittee on Appropriations – Health, Mental Health, and Social Services
Chair: David Wood, R – Versailles
Subcommittee on Appropriations-Public Safety, Corrections, Transportation, and Revenue
Chair: Rep. Sara Walsh, R – Ashland
The Committee on Children and Families
Chair: Rep. Sheila Solon, R – St. Joseph
The Committee on Consent and House Procedure
Chair: Rep. Donna Pfautsch, R – Harrisonville
The Committee on Conservation and Natural Resources
Chair: Rep. Tim Remole, R – Excello
The Committee on Corrections and Public Institutions
Chair: Rep. Shane Roden, R – Cedar Hill
The Committee on Criminal Justice
Chair: Rep. Shamed Dogan, R – Ballwin
The Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety
Chair: Rep. Kenneth Wilson, R – Smithville
The Committee on Economic Development
Chair: Rep. Jean Evans, R – Manchester
The Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education
Chair: Rep. Rebecca Roeber, R – Lee’s Summit
The Committee on Elections and Elected Officials
Chair: Rep. Dan Shaul, R – Imperial
The Committee on Ethics
Chair: Rep. J. Eggleston, R – Maysville
The Committee on Financial Institutions
Chair: Rep. Jack Bondon, R – Belton
The Committee on Fiscal Review
Chair: Rep. Dan Houx, R – Warrensburg
The Committee on General Laws
Chair: Rep. Dean Plocher, R – St. Louis
The Committee on Downsizing State Government
Chair: Rep. Jered Taylor, R – Nixa
The Committee on Health and Mental Health Policy
Chair: Rep. Mike Stephens, R – Bolivar
The Committee on Higher Education
Chair: Rep. Dean Dohrman, R – La Monte
The Committee on Insurance Policy
Chair: Rep. Noel Shull, R – Kansas City
The Committee on Judiciary
Chair: Rep. David Gregory, R – St. Louis County
The Committee on Local Government
Chair: Rep. Tom Hannegan, R – St. Charles
The Committee on Pensions
Chair: Rep. Patricia Pike- Chair
The Committee on Professional Registration and Licensing
Chair: Rep. Robert Ross- Chair
The Committee on Rules- Legislative Procedure
Chair: Rep. Rocky Miller, R – Lake Ozark
The Committee on Rules- Administrative Procedure
Chair: Rep. Holly Rehder, R – Sikeston
The Special Committee on Career Readiness
Chair: Rep. Jason Chipman, R – Steelville
The Special Committee on Homeland Security
Chair: Rep. Ron Hicks, R – Dardenne Prairie
The Special Committee on Small Business
Chair: Rep. Allen Andrews, R – Grant City
The Special Committee on Student Accountability
Chair: Rep. Bryan Spencer, R – Wentzville
The Special Committee on Tourism
Chair: Rep. Jeffery Justus, R – Branson
The Special Committee on Urban Issues
Chair: Rep. Bruce Franks, Jr., D – St. Louis City
The Committee on Transportation
Chair: Rep. Becky Ruth, R – Festus
The Committee on Utilities
Chair: Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R – Holts Summit
The Committee on Veterans
Chair: Chuck Basye, R – Rocheport
The Committee on Ways and Means
Chair: Rep. Chrissy Sommer, R – St. Charles
The Committee on Workforce Development
Chair: Rep. Kathy Swan, R – Cape Girardeau