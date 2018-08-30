Program on issues facing farm landlords and tenants set for September 17th

The University of Missouri Extension will present a program on issues facing farm landlords and tenants regarding cash rent.

The Farm Leases Program will be presented at the FCS Financial meeting room at 2880 North Washington Street the night of September 17th from 6 to 9 o’clock. Topics include current cash rents in Missouri and trends, items to discuss and agree on in a lease, when and how to legally terminate a farm lease, recreational leases, and keeping livestock and crop share arrangements fair for both sides.

The program will be presented via Zoom technology, so the audience can see and interact with the instructors as well as other sites in Centralia, Kirksville, Maryville, and Osceola.

Registration for the program is a fee of $30.00 per person. Additional participants from the same entity or family cost $15.00 each, sharing the materials. The fees cover a set of materials and a light meal.

Registration is required by September 13th by contacting the Livingston County Extension Office at 660-646-0811 or the Putnam County Extension Center at 660-947-2705.

