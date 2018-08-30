Seven hurt in three-vehicle crash south of Maysville

Seven individuals sustained injuries in a three-vehicle accident one mile south of Maysville Thursday morning.

The Highway Patrol reports a sports utility vehicle driven by 23-year-old Derek Schroeder of Maysville and car driven by 77-year-old Floyd Goucher of Winston both traveled south on Highway 33 when the car slowed to make a left turn into a private drive. The SUV struck the car in the rear before the car struck a northbound hatchback driven by 31-year-old Denise Segundo of Cameron. All vehicles were totaled.

An ambulance transported Goucher to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph with what the Patrol called serious injuries. Schroeder received minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. Segundo and her passengers, 10-year-old Ethan and 13-year-old Kevin Segundo as well as 37-year-old Alvin and infant Sophia Stewart, were transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center by ambulance all with minor injuries.

All occupants involved in the accident wore seatbelts or other safety devices.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the accident.

