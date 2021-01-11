Private pesticide applicator training begins Friday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

There will be two opportunities in Trenton on Friday, January 15, for private pesticide applicator training.

Sessions begin at 10 o’clock Friday morning or at 2 o’clock Friday afternoon, with both sessions at the Grundy County Extension office located in the basement of the NCMC Alexander Student Center. Other dates and locations are to be announced by MU Extension.

Andy Luke is an MU specialist in Agronomy.

To meet COVID-19 restrictions, registration will be required to attend the in-person training.

Another option to receive the training includes the use of the online Zoom application available weekly from University Extension. A third option is to complete a 25 question, self-guided study, and turn that in to a University Agronomist who then will submit it to the Missouri department of agriculture.

Photo by Teo Sticea on Unsplash

Related