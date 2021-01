Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

University of Missouri extension has a report on the 2020 survey regarding crop and pasture land.

MU Specialist in agriculture and the environment, Jackie Spainhauer, reports the average cropland values for eight area counties.

Jackie Spainhauer noted the average 2020 land values are based on surveys among ag lenders and others in the counties of Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Daviess, Grundy, Sullivan, Livingston, and Linn.

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

Related