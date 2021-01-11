Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

North Central Missouri College held its annual spring convocation virtually on Friday and welcomed six new full-time employees since the fall semester began.

These include Angela Heins as Trio Administrative Assistant; Taylor Lavery as Residence Life Coordinator/Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach; Shiann Campbell, the Campus Store Associate for Retail, Zane Robinson is an IT Helpdesk Specialist, Kevin Hutchison works in maintenance, and Shonda Baker is a Student Accounts Specialist.

Also recognized were another six current employees who transferred to new roles at the college. These are Jamie Cunningham as Admissions/International Student Representative; Brent Stevens as the Workforce Development Executive Director; Megan Miller as Assistant Registrar, Joni Oaks is Director of Enrollment and Records/Registrar; Rickiann Hoskins as a Technical Support Engineer, and Nathan Vandevender as IT Systems Administrator.

