Princeton United Methodist Church to hold special services for Holy Week

Princeton United Methodist Church will have several special services for Holy Week.

The church will hold a Maundy Thursday Service Thursday evening at 5:30. The church will host a Good Friday Service Friday at noon and a Sunrise Service will be held at the Mercer Park Sunday morning at 6:58.

The Sunrise Service will be moved to the Mercer United Methodist Church if there is inclement weather. Mercer United Methodist Church will hold an Easter Service at the church Sunday morning at 9 o’clock.

Princeton United Methodist Church will hold its morning worship Sunday at 10:45.

