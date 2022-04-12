Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council April 11th approved two building permits. City Clerk Cory Willett reports the permits were for Helen Hartsook and Lisa Phillips for garages.

The addition was approved of Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain to bank signature cards.

The council accepted the resignation of Water Plant Operator Dave Akins.

Approval was given for setting up an account for American Rescue Plan Act money.

Princeton citywide clean up was set for May 14th.

The Hickman Group presented an insurance proposal, but no decision was made.

Philip Wilson with McClure Engineering gave an update on the water system project and the possible connection to Rathbun Lake. The City of Mercer voted to purchase water from Mercer Public Water Supply District Number 1 instead of Princeton. Willett noted Princeton will eventually make a decision based on what happens with Mercer changing water sources.

