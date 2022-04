Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department will hold an Easter Egg Walk April 13th. The walk will start on the Princeton Square at 5:30 in the evening.

Participants can enter their name to win prizes. There will be eggs and other items hidden for children to find.

Anyone bringing children is asked to sign up at a link on the Mercer County Health Department’s Facebook page or by calling the office at 660-748-3630.

In case of inclement weather, April 13th’s Easter Egg Walk will start at the Fair Barn.

