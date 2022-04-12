North Mercer Board of Education reorganizes after election, offers contracts to staff

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education offered contracts for a principal, a Communication Arts teacher, and non-certified staff members April 11th.

Wade Hall was offered the contract for the district’s preschool through 12th grade principal. He is currently the Jamesport High School/Middle School principal.

Cassie Moore was offered the contract for seventh through 12th grade Communication Arts.

Non-Certified staff members will receive a 5.78% salary increase. The supplemental pay schedule was also accepted.

The board accepted resignations from Megan Martin for first grade and Kim Tate for Parents as Teachers.

Approval was given to continue planning a zero to four year old preschool. A committee has been formed, and it is working on grant options and a business plan.

The school auditing bid from Conrad and Higgins was approved. It is a three-year contract with a rate for 2022 of $6,950.

The board approved a cooperative agreement with East Harrison for spring baseball. East Harrison will be the host school.

The MSHSAA dead period was set from July 2nd through 10th.

Election results were certified. Teri Noe and Kailer Stevenson were given the oath of office to serve on the board for three-year terms.

The board was reorganized, and officers were elected. Officers are the same as the last term with Ervin Taff as president, Heath West as vice president, and Julie Graham as secretary/treasurer.

It was noted five staff members will receive years of service recognition during the last day of school. Custodian Kip Houk will be recognized for his retirement. He has been with North Mercer since 1999.

Next month’s board meeting was moved to May 11th at 6 o’clock in the evening. The change was due to sixth grade promotion night scheduled for May 9th.

