St. Joseph hosts Special Olympics Indoor Games

Thirteen hundred bowlers, more than 1,100 basketball players, and about 600 coaches and chaperones from across Missouri attended the Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games in Saint Joseph.

Special Olympics Missouri reports 500 volunteers gave their time to help the athletes compete and made sure the competitions ran smoothly. Sponsors also helped serve 4,485 meals and provided space to hold the competition.

The organization also reports that the State Indoor Games has a local economic impact of $906,750.

