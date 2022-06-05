Princeton man injured in crash on Highway 65

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton man sustained minor injuries as the result of the sports utility vehicle he drove hitting the towed unit of a pickup truck and overturning near Princeton on Friday afternoon, June 3rd.

Emergency medical services took 27-year-old Jhonatan Sanchez-Arce to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. A one-year-old girl from Princeton, who was a passenger in the SUV, was reported as not injured; however, she was also taken to the Wright Memorial Hospital. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 19-year-old Nicholas Grooms of Princeton.

The vehicles traveled south on Highway 65 before the truck stopped in traffic to prepare to make a left turn onto Route E two miles south of Princeton. The SUV reportedly failed to notice the stopped truck and struck the towed unit of the truck. That forced the towed unit into the bumper and tailgate of the pickup. The SUV skidded into the northbound lane and overturned one complete revolution before coming to rest upright in the southbound lane.

The truck’s towed unit was totaled, the SUV had moderate damage, and the pickup had minor damage. The drivers wore seat belts and one year old was restrained in a car seat.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Fire, and EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.