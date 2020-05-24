Princeton man charged with sex-related felonies bound over to Division one of court

A case was bound over to Division One of Mercer County Circuit Court this week for a Princeton man charged with sex-related felonies stemming from an alleged incident in early February. The Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports Brian Dean Preszler is scheduled for arraignment June 10th.

Online court information shows he has been charged with first degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, second degree rape, and incest. No bond is allowed.

Other court records show Preszler previously received prison sentences on charges of first and second degree burglary, theft or stealing, multiple counts of theft or stealing of any firearm, and non-support.

