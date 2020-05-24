Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces new hospitalist program

Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton has announced a new hospitalist program will begin June 1st. A hospitalist is someone who specializes in the care of patients who have to be hospitalized.

The hospital reports the program will provide consistent, full-time patient care of the duration of a patient’s hospital stay. It will help remove potential barriers to admissions from the emergency room and enhance overall patient care and experience.

The program will also allow the hospital’s primary care providers to focus more on the outpatient care needs of their patients, while hospitalists will focus on in-hospital care. Hospitalists will maintain a direct line of communication with the primary care providers to maintain patient updates on shared patients.

Carroll County Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Information Officer says the hospital is “excited” to bring another service to patients when they are admitted to the hospital.

More information on services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital can be obtained by calling 660-542-1695 or visiting carrollcountyhospital.org.

