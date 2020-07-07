Princeton City Council approves contracts and building permits

The Princeton City Council approved multiple service contracts the evening of Monday, July 6th.

Deputy City Clerk Corey Willett reports some of the contracts were approved for Donna Herdrich with the Princeton Economic Development Group. Those included $50 each to Pat Mead, Mike Douthart, and Chuck Herdrich for this past weekend’s Junk Fest and $100 to Brad and Sierra Bruse also for the Junk Fest. A $3,000 service contract was also approved for A Day of Music August 8th, which Willett describes as a battle of the bands.

Other service contracts were approved for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce regarding Calamity Jane Days September 18th through 20th. Those included $500 for the band Second Hand Smoke, $150 to the Princeton High School band, $750 to the Real Beals one man band, $1,000 to Centerline, and $600 to Point of No Return.

The council approved two building permits. They were for Latisha Nelson for a deck and Corey Willett for a balcony.

