Changes have been made to this year’s Trenton FFA North Central Missouri Fair Cookshack sign up.

FFA members and parents can sign up for shifts in the Ag Room during an open house-style event on July 14th from 8 to 3 o’clock.

Questions regarding Trenton FFA North Central Missouri Fair Cookshack sign up can be directed to Ag Instructors Kabel Oaks at koaks@trentonr9.k12.mo.us and Sadie Roy at sroy@trentonr9.k12.mo.us.

