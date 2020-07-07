Missouri State Highway Patrol to offer boater safety certification course

A boater safety certification course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Long Branch Lake Corps of Engineers Visitor Center, 30174 Visitor Center Road, Macon, Missouri.

There is no fee for this course; however, students are required to pre-register online as seating will be limited. There will be a break for lunch, but it will not be provided. For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain a complete listing of where other courses are being offered, you may visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website. A Boat Safety Education & Certification link can be found on the left side of the Patrol’s home page under “Training.” For further information please call Corporal Darren P. Mueller at (660) 385-2132.

Missouri law requires any person born after January 1, 1984, to carry a boater safety education certification card anytime they operate a vessel, which includes personal watercraft, on Missouri lakes. Captain Wilt would like to remind the public the certification is also required if you intend to operate a rental boat or personal watercraft on one of Missouri’s lakes. Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15. The boater safety certification card does not expire and does not need to be renewed.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed during the class. Participants may wear a face covering, but doing so is not required in order to attend the class. Face coverings will not be provided.

