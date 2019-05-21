President Trump approves Governor Parson’s request for major disaster declaration for Missouri

Governor Mike Parson has announced that President Donald Trump has approved his request for a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofit agencies in 13 Missouri counties recover from devastating flooding and severe storms that occurred from March 11 to April 16.

The declaration makes federal assistance available for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs associated with the storms and flooding. The Governor’s April 24 request said $25 million in qualifying expenses had already been identified.

“This disaster declaration means millions of dollars in vitally important federal reimbursements will be available for communities that are hurting because of damaged and destroyed roads, bridges, and other vitally important infrastructure,” Governor Parson said. “I appreciate President Trump making the federal assistance available and all those who are already working to help our Missouri communities recover.”

The counties included in the President’s Public Assistance disaster declaration are the following: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve.

The President’s declaration also makes available assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Program to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property due to natural hazards.

Governor Parson said the state expects to request the Public Assistance disaster declaration to be expanded to include additional counties as joint teams can fully assess damage in other counties.

The federal government is continuing to review Governor Parson’s request for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance to individual residents in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, and Platte counties.

On March 21, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in response to worsening conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers as a result of excessive rainfall, releases from upstream reservoirs, and snow melt. On March 29, the Governor signed an executive order giving the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) discretionary authority to temporarily waive or suspend rules or regulations in support of flooding response and recovery.

On April 3, Governor Parson, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA to identify regional solutions for recovery and levee repairs along the Missouri River. On April 26, the Governor held a follow-up meeting with the Iowa and Nebraska Governors. On April 30, Governor Parson extended his executive order giving DNR the authority to temporarily waive or suspend rules or regulations in support of flooding recovery.