Fourth Annual Kids Fishing Derby set for Saturday, June 1st in Chillicothe

The Fourth Annual Kids Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, June 1st at the pond on the west side of The Baptist Home in Chillicothe.

The event is co-sponsored by the North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance (and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The fishing derby will run from 9 to 12 noon. Registration begins at 8:30 that Saturday morning.

Steve Shoot, president of the North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance, reports youth 15 years of age and under will receive a free fishing lure when they register. Prizes will be given away to those who registered. Shoot emphasized the Kids Fishing Derby is a non-competitive event and only children will be allowed to fish. He said adults are allowed to help the kids with their casting; and, if needed, provide minimal assistance when a fish is being brought to shore.

MDC personnel have added fish to the pond to hopefully increase the chances of success for each child taking part. MDC personnel will also provide fishing poles, equipment, and bait. The Sportsman’s Alliance will offer a free lunch at the end of the June 1st event for the kids and their families. It’s to include hot dogs, chips and cookies. Drinks will be provided by Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Chillicothe.