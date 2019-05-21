Thirteen absentee ballots cast in today’s special election in Wilson Township

The Grundy County Clerk’s office reports 13 people from Wilson Township have voted absentee for Tuesday’s special election to choose a township board member. Two other requests for absentees were made but not yet returned to the office in the Courthouse.

The voting poll Tuesday will be held at the Laredo community building with the hours of 6 in the morning until 7 o’clock in the evening. Results are to be tabulated tomorrow night at the county clerk’s office.

The special election is being held between Ronald Owens and Russ Thompson who tied in the April 2nd election. The winner fills the remaining seat on the Wilson Township Board.