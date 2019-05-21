NCMC Dean and Instructor receive the Head Start Hero Award

North Central Missouri College Dean of Extended Campus, Dr. Sharon Weiser, and NCMC Early Childhood Instructor, Noel Staddie recently received the Head Start Hero Award through the Community Action Partnership Head Start of St. Joseph, Missouri.

“The Missouri Head Start Association annually awards local community heroes that are exceptional community partners to Head Start Programs in Missouri,” said Ashley Phillips, Director of CAP Head Start in St. Joseph. “NCMC has been nominated for our local community partner who goes above and beyond to support our program.”