Audio: Missouri Attorney General’s office joins FBI efforts to fight human trafficking, exploiting children

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has joined the FBI’s efforts in the fight against human trafficking and exploiting children. During a press conference today in Kansas City, Schmitt says his office now has a seat at the table in the FBI’s task force made up of Missouri and Kansas law enforcement agencies and other groups.

