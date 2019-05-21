Audio: Bill’s sponsor says prescription drug monitoring program will come up again in January

A statewide prescription drug monitoring program will have to wait at least another year in Missouri. The measure passed the House but did not get a vote in the Senate before the legislative session ended Friday.

The Republican says a group of conservative state senators kept PDMP from getting a vote before the session ended Friday.

Areas making up 84 percent of the state’s population are working with a voluntary PDMP program out of St. Louis – leaders of that program are waiting on a state law to help them fill in informational and regional gaps.