Phone and internet service restored after Monday outage

Grundy County Emergency Management reports it was late last night when service was restored for AT&T landline phones, cell phone service, and for internet customers. The outage began early in the afternoon on Monday.

Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs said the reason for the outage was first believed due to a cut fiber optic cable near Jamesport, however, later in the day, information was provided to emergency management indicating phone crews were working to repair fiber that apparently washed out in a creek south of Farmersville.