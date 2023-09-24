Pontiac Grand Am goes airborne, strikes MoDOT sign in Highway ZZ crash

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway ZZ, one mile north of McFall, on September 23, 2023, around 4:48 p.m. The incident involved a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Cody J. Olson, a 36-year-old resident of McFall, Missouri.

According to the report provided by Corporal M.J. Miller of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Pontiac Grand Am was traveling northbound on Highway ZZ when it veered off the east side of the road. The car then struck the ground, became airborne, and subsequently hit a MoDOT sign. After striking the sign, the vehicle hit the ground once more and continued its northbound trajectory off the roadway, eventually coming to a halt on its wheels facing north.

Olson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Grand River Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany for treatment.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, Albany Fire Department, and Grand River Ambulance all responded to the scene to assist with the crash.

