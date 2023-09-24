Cleveland, Missouri man loses life in Highway D crash

State News September 24, 2023September 24, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Fatal Crash News Graphic
A fatal accident occurred on Saturday evening, September 23, 2023, on southbound Highway D, just south of 241st Street. Courtnard I. Wilson, a 56-year-old man from Cleveland, Missouri, lost control of his 2018 Kia Stinger. The car veered off the roadway, subsequently striking a fence and a tree.

Wilson did not survive the crash as he was pronounced dead at the scene by Belton paramedic William P. Dowty at 8:31 p.m. It was noted that Wilson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by All City Tow.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Trooper R J Hastings, investigated the crash. Hastings was assisted at the scene by Corporal K M Hoover, Trooper C J Drum, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

This incident marks the 54th fatal crash and the 64th fatality for Troop A this year. 

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.