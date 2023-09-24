Cleveland, Missouri man loses life in Highway D crash

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A fatal accident occurred on Saturday evening, September 23, 2023, on southbound Highway D, just south of 241st Street. Courtnard I. Wilson, a 56-year-old man from Cleveland, Missouri, lost control of his 2018 Kia Stinger. The car veered off the roadway, subsequently striking a fence and a tree.

Wilson did not survive the crash as he was pronounced dead at the scene by Belton paramedic William P. Dowty at 8:31 p.m. It was noted that Wilson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by All City Tow.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Trooper R J Hastings, investigated the crash. Hastings was assisted at the scene by Corporal K M Hoover, Trooper C J Drum, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

This incident marks the 54th fatal crash and the 64th fatality for Troop A this year.

