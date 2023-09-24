Albany driver falls from Polaris Ranger due to faulty door

Local News September 24, 2023
An Albany resident, Allison L. Zumbehl, 37, was involved in an accident on Highway P, approximately 1.5 miles southeast of Albany on Saturday night September 23, 2023,

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 10:57 p.m. when Zumbehl was driving her 2024 Polaris Ranger eastbound on Highway P. The Polaris Ranger hit a small bump in the roadway, which led to an already defective door opening unexpectedly. As a result, Zumbehl fell from the vehicle onto the roadway. The Polaris Ranger then veered off the south side of the road and came to a halt on its wheels in a ditch.

Zumbehl was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. She sustained minor injuries and was transported by a private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany for treatment.

The Polaris Ranger suffered minor damage but was driven away from the scene. 

Corporal M.J. Miller of the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident and was assisted by Trooper B.D. Hahn

