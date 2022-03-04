Polo man sentenced to life in Missouri prison for murder of Elizabeth Adams

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Polo man was sentenced March 3rd to life in the Missouri Department of Corrections on second-degree murder.

Online court information shows 36-year-old Kevin Lynn Barnett Junior was also sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court to seven years on unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences.

Barnett was ordered to pay all court costs and pay the board bill assessed. Civil judgment was entered against him for the Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund for $68.

The case was transferred on a change of venue from Caldwell County to Livingston County in April 2021.

A probable cause affidavit says officers responded to the intersection of East Farabee and Milwaukee streets in Polo after a 911 call of shots fired in January 2021.

Law enforcement found 31-year-old Elizabeth Michelle Adams of Polo lying in the street bleeding. Emergency medical services took her to Liberty Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The probable cause affidavit accuses Barnett of attempting to grab a backpack from the woman before gunshots were heard, and Barnett was seen standing over the woman. He then allegedly fired a pistol at a person at a nearby residence, grabbed the backpack, and ran from the scene.

Law enforcement found Barnett sitting in a creek holding a pistol.

