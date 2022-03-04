Cindy Roy speaks at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Cindy Roy spoke on behalf of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on March 3rd.

Roy spoke on the chamber’s annual meeting, which will held be at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton on March 18th. The meeting will include the recognition of Pat Hauck-McWilliams and Ed Holt as pillars of the community, Mid-States Services and BTC Bank as businesses of the year, and the Green Hills Animal Shelter as the organization of the year.

Dinner will be served before the program. Roy said entertainment will have a “casino night” theme, and attendees will receive vouchers to be turned into chips used for games.

Tickets for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting can be purchased at the chamber office until March 11th.

