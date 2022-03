Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will offer free lab days on Fridays during April.

Registration is now open for April 1st, with appointment times available in the morning. Labs will include CBC, CMP, hemoglobin A1C, TSH, and lipid panel.

Appointments will be made for Mercer County residents only, and spots are limited. A link to register for April 1st’s free lab day is on the Mercer County Health Department’s Facebook page.

