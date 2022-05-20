Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves health insurance provider

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved a provider for health insurance at a special meeting on May 19th. BPA will provide employee health insurance for the next school year.

Two plans will be available to staff. The maximum cost to the district will be $500 per month per employee.

In an executive session, the board approved hiring Taron Loyd as Pleasant View’s Special Education Director, Early Childhood Special Education Director, and an Early Childhood Special Education preschool instructor.

Janet Wilson was hired as an Early Childhood Special Education classroom paraprofessional.