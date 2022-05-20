Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves health insurance provider

Local News May 20, 2022 KTTN News
Pleasant View R-6 School
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved a provider for health insurance at a special meeting on May 19th. BPA will provide employee health insurance for the next school year.

Two plans will be available to staff. The maximum cost to the district will be $500 per month per employee.

In an executive session, the board approved hiring Taron Loyd as Pleasant View’s Special Education Director, Early Childhood Special Education Director, and an Early Childhood Special Education preschool instructor.

Janet Wilson was hired as an Early Childhood Special Education classroom paraprofessional.

Post Views: 67
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.