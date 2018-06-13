Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves budget at Tuesday meeting

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved a fund transfer and budget items at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The board approved a fund transfer in order to zero out a fund as well as approved the 2017-2018 budget amended to match the actual revenues and expenditures for the school year. Approved was the 2018-2019 budget with revenues anticipated at $1,558,136 and expenditures anticipated at $1,561,562.92. The 2018-2019 budget has an expected deficit of $3,426.92. The fund transfer and budget items will be effective June 28th.

The board approved a ten cent increase on lunch prices and left adult and breakfast prices the same. The 2018-2019 rates will be $1.40 for breakfast, $2.45 for a child’s lunch, and $2.60 for an adult lunch. The board approved a milk bid from Prairie Farms and a diesel bid from the People’s Coop for next school year.

Approved was the purchase of six new computers as well as 17 WinBooks. The board also approved the 2018-2019 master schedule.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported that BTC Bank agreed to pay the remainder of the cost of the new basketball scoreboard noting the remaining is approximately $2,500.

Summer maintenance projects are underway, including air conditioning the gym as well as spray foaming the ceiling. The school audit is scheduled to be completed by Bob Conrad August 1st.

In a closed session, the board approved hiring Jeni Moore of Laredo as the school’s Parents as Teacher coordinator.

