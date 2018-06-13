Pic and Bow duo to perform at Trenton Church of the Nazarene

Two musicians from different backgrounds will perform together at the Trenton Church of the Nazarene.

Charles David Smart and Michelle Gawith, who make up The Pic and Bow, will perform in concert the evening of June 24th at 6 o’clock. A free-will offering will be taken.

More information can be found on The Pic and Bow Facebook page, as well as the Pic and Bow website. You may also contact the Trenton Church of the Nazarene at 660-359-5374 for more information. You may preview their music from a variety of videos on the official Pic and Bow Youtube Channel as well.

