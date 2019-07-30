Pershing State Park in Linn County to host public meeting

Pershing State Park in Linn County will host a public information meeting on Saturday, August 10th. The 7 o’clock evening meeting will be held at the campground amphitheater.

Park staff will be there to provide information about the Pershing State Park, obtain comments from the public, and answer questions. The information meetings are held in all state parks and historic sites in Missouri.

For other details on the August 10th meeting, contact the office of Pershing State Park at 660 963 2299. Pershing State Park is on Highway 130 at Laclede.