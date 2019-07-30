Audio: Authorities still searching for bodies of missing Wisconsin brothers

Authorities in northwest Missouri describe the search for two missing Wisconsin brothers as an “active death investigation.” Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish briefed reporters on Monday afternoon near a Braymer farm, explaining why it’s a death investigation.

Sheriff Fish says investigators are actively following up on leads, adding that the search is long-term. A judge has ordered Garland Nelson to be jailed without bond. Nelson is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle involving the rental truck of brothers Nick and Justin Diemel.