FEMA approves Missouri’s request for disaster assistance to local governments and nonprofits

(Missourinet) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Missouri’s request for federal assistance to local governments and nonprofits in 68 counties to help recover from severe flooding and storms this year. The approval of Missouri’s July 16 request means the federal agency will assist with the cost of repairs to damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs tied to the storms and flooding.

FEMA’s decision also makes available assistance through its Hazard Mitigation Program to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property due to natural hazards. The counties approved for public assistance by FEMA are the following: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Buchanan, Caldwell, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howell, Jackson, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, Marion, McDonald, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.

Through today, FEMA has approved more than 910 households for individual assistance grants and provided more than $4.2 million directly to Missouri flooding and storm survivors to assist with their recovery. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved more than $1.7 million in low-interest loans for Missourians.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $22 million to Missouri policyholders for flood claims filed since March. More than 1,524 claims have been filed.

In a press release, Gov. Mike Parson says the state expects to request the public assistance disaster declaration to be expanded to include additional counties as joint teams can fully assess damage in other counties. He’s meeting Tuesday with western Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat, to talk about flooding and levees.

FEMA continues to review the state’s July 16 request to expand assistance to individual residents in the 25 counties of Adair, Barton, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Clark, Cooper, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Jefferson, Laclede, Lewis, Macon, Marion, McDonald, Newton, Polk, Saline, St. Louis, and Ste. Genevieve.

To register for FEMA assistance, go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or register by phone by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362). Telephone registration is available 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.